First look inside $100m-plus Costco NZ store tomorrow

Costco in January, being built and fitted out. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Costco, the world's second-largest retailer after Walmart, will tomorrow show off its first New Zealand store and fuel station.

The company said from Australia today that it is inviting media into its new 1.4ha store at Westgate on Auckland's northwest fringes.

Costco Australia/New Zealand managing director Patrick Noone "will be announcing the opening of our fuel station ahead of the rest of the warehouse".

The business isn't giving any precise opening dates for the fuel station or warehouse but customers have been able to buy memberships for some weeks by queuing at Westgate and paying $60/person and $55/business.

"Costco is expanding the savings, with the opening of their first warehouse in New Zealand," it said today, telling how this would be the first opportunity to go inside the warehouse.

Costco Auckland is the global chain's first New Zealand location and 829th worldwide.

The store isn't due to open until this year's second half but the fuel station could open before then.

"Once open Costco Auckland will sell members the highest quality products at the best possible prices across a wide range of categories such as apparel, appliances, automotive, bakery, books and media, deli and catering, domestics and homewares, electronics and white goods, garden, groceries, designer handbags and luggage, health and beauty, jewellery and watches, fresh meat and seafood, office, produce, seasonal decorations, snacks and confectionery, sporting goods, sundries, toys and tickets," the business said today.

The warehouse includes a tyre centre, optical centre, hearing aid centre, pharmacy and food court, with approximately 14,000sq m of floor area and over 800 car parking spaces.

Costco Auckland also features a fuel station (opening during media preview). Members need a Costco membership card to shop and to purchase fuel at its self-serve stations.

It offers ULP91, Premium 95 and Diesel at 24 filling positions and two ultra-high flow pumps.

Annual Costco membership will cost $55 for businesses and $60 for individuals.