Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Financial Times: Is a stealth bomber-shaped plane the future of air travel?

By Sylvia Pfeifer and Philip Georgiadis
Financial Times·
6 mins to read
The JetZero "blended-wings' plane could fly within the next decade. Image / JetZero

The JetZero "blended-wings' plane could fly within the next decade. Image / JetZero

In the decades since the second world war, while nearly every other aspect of commercial aviation has been transformed, the basic aircraft design of a tube with wings has remained stubbornly unchanged.

But, by the end of the decade, a radically different shaped plane could be taking to the skies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business