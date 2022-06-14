Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Financial Times: Farewell to the servant economy

5 minutes to read
'On-demand' services might have made people feel wealthy, but now the model is in jeopardy. Photo / Getty Images

'On-demand' services might have made people feel wealthy, but now the model is in jeopardy. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By Sarah O’Connor

OPINION:

'On-demand' services might have made people feel wealthy, but now the model is in jeopardy First there were Uber drivers who would come to your door at the push of a button. Now there

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.