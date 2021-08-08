Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Financial reporting season: What to expect from companies' results

5 minutes to read
A raft of NZX-listed companies will report their financial results in the next few weeks. Photo / File

A raft of NZX-listed companies will report their financial results in the next few weeks. Photo / File

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

New Zealand's upcoming financial reporting season is expected to see strong mid to high single digit profit growth from most companies bar a select group which remain severely affected by border restrictions and Covid-19 driven

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.