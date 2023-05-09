Financial markets watchdog censures Aurora Financial Group

The FMA's executive director for enforcement and response, Paul Gregory, said the misleading conduct and representations were a breach of trust. Photo / Supplied

The Financial Markets Authority has censured Auckland-based firm Aurora Financial for misleading existing and potential clients about KiwiSaver returns.

After a review, the FMA said it was satisfied Aurora Financial Group Limited materially contravened two market services licensee obligations.

The financial advice provider recommended Aurora KiwiSaver Scheme funds to clients or prospective clients during one-on-one advice sessions between September 2021 and May 2022.

“The Aurora funds did not launch until after the Scheme was registered by the FMA in July 2021,” the regulator said today.

During client sessions and in statements of advice, one-year and annualised returns figures were presented in connection with the Aurora funds.

The FMA said those figures were based on historical returns of underlying, third-party funds into which the Aurora funds would be invested, once the Aurora funds launched.

“The returns figures implied that the Aurora funds had an established history which they did not,” the authority added.

“Fine print below the returns figures was not sufficiently clear, or prominent, for clients to understand the returns presented had not been achieved by the Aurora funds, but by the underlying funds.”

The FMA said Aurora Financial did not update or replace returns figures with the actual returns Aurora funds produced once they had launched and short-term return data became available.

Aurora Financial stopped using the returns figures in May 2022.

Aurora Financial gave clients the impression the Aurora funds were delivering higher returns than they actually were. In the period the returns figures were used, 2474 Aurora Financial clients joined the Aurora funds of the 4051 who received the advice.

The FMA said it was satisfied Aurora Financial’s conduct was misleading or likely to mislead, and resulted in it making false or misleading representations.

Aurora Financial has been contacted for comment.

On its website, the company described itself as working with New Zealand’s trusted financial product providers to deliver customers tailored financial solutions.

The FMA’s Paul Gregory said investors and advice clients should expect to receive accurate and clear information to help make informed decisions about financial products.

“This is especially the case where potential clients are being asked to make decisions to acquire a product,” Gregory said.

“Aurora Financial’s misleading conduct and representations in statements of advice, presented to clients by their advisers are a breach of trust and could erode the public’s confidence in financial advice providers.”

Gregory said any affected clients with concerns about the matter should contact their adviser or the Aurora KiwiSaver Scheme.