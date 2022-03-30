Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Financial Markets Authority temporary ban on Flat Bush fundraising scheme welcomed by experts

6 minutes to read
Plans for the $200 million-plus scheme at Flat Bush. Photo / Supplied

Plans for the $200 million-plus scheme at Flat Bush. Photo / Supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

A temporary stop order by The Financial Markets Authority against a $20 million fundraising scheme has been welcomed by industry and finance experts.

But they also expressed surprise at Monday's action against The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.