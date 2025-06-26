“In particular, we observed that clients did not receive adequate nature and scope disclosures and were therefore unable to make an informed decision about whether to seek, obtain, or act on the advice.

“We also found that Filcare advisers failed to demonstrate that the recommendations made to clients were suitable. As an example, for a vast majority of clients, the documentation on file lacked the requisite detail to clearly show how the selected levels of cover were determined, and that the recommendation matched the risk tolerance, financial situation, and needs and goals of the client.”

In cases of replacement advice, the FMA observed minimal evidence that the advisers had considered and reviewed:

the existing product to see if it continued to meet the clients’ relevant circumstances;

the new product recommended to the client;

the potential benefits that may be lost; and

any other significant consequences of the switch for the client.

“Filcare advisers failed to take reasonable steps to ensure clients understood the implications of the financial advice,” Lewis said.

“In files concerning replacement advice, there was no evidence that clients were informed of the potential risks of replacing existing policies, such as losing benefits they might have otherwise received under original policies, or the likelihood of exclusions or limitations associated with changes in health, lifestyle, or occupation that have occurred since the original policy has been taken out.

“Clients were also not given sufficient time to understand the advice before deciding whether to follow through with it.”