Business

Financial Markets Authority bans $20m Longhorn scheme offer documents

5 minutes to read
Flat Bush plans - $20m funding scheme banned. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

The Financial Markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has banned offer documents for a $20 million funding scheme which promised investors a 50 per cent return over three years.

The One Management GP cannot raise

