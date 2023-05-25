Advertisement

Finance winners: Air NZ $1.2b deal, Fisher & Paykel boss, Milford again

Madison Reidy
By
3 mins to read
A $1.2 billion deal rights offer to keep Air New Zealand afloat was the third-largest offer to investors in our capital market history. Photo / Grant Bradley

A historic $1.2 billion deal to keep Air New Zealand afloat took home the title of equity market transaction of the year, at the 2023 Institute of Finance Professionals New Zealand (Infinz) awards in Auckland

