Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Final liquidators’ report on Forex Brokers reveals creditor losses

Matt Nippert
By
3 mins to read
Russell Maher, pictured leaving the Auckland District Court in 2019, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for fraud. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Russell Maher, pictured leaving the Auckland District Court in 2019, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for fraud. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Victims of a foreign exchange broker who tried covering mounting losses by turning his business into a Ponzi scheme have - six years on - received a final payout of less than one cent in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business