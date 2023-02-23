Hawker and Roll in Sylvia Park closed its doors last year after an unsuccessful run. The mall's owners are one of Go To Collection's highest creditors. Photo / Jason Oxenham

An international movie star’s company and two NZX-listed landlords are some of the higher-profile creditors claiming more than $750,000 from a national restaurant chain.

Malcolm Hollis and John Fisk of PwC are voluntary administrators of Go To Collection which owns Madam Woo and Hawker & Roll.

This month, they issued a report naming people claiming money from the chain.

Film star Sam Neill’s high-profile vineyard company Two Paddocks, Commercial Bay owners Precinct Properties and Sylvia Park’s landlord Kiwi Property Group are named in the February 17 report.

When asked about creditors, Go To Collection director Fleur Caulton did not wish to comment.

Claims were as of November 24 last year and included a mental health support organisation, territorial authorities, international businesses, and many others.

Inland Revenue is claiming the largest amount: $201,099.

The second biggest is Precinct, claiming more than $50,000 because Hawker & Roll trades from Harbour Eats in Commercial Bay’s food court. That outlet remains open despite others of the same name shutting.

Almost $41,000 was claimed by accountants BDO. Auckland-based Yes Development, trading as meat wholesaler Village Meats, is claiming nearly $27,000.

Auckland-based contractors JFC New Zealand claimed around $26,000 and grocery wholesalers Service Foods and Food Chain claimed $23,200 and $21,773.

Sam Neill (right) seen in the movie Rams. His vineyard company Two Paddocks is among creditors claiming money from a national restaurant chain. Photo / David Dare Parker

Sylvia Park and Lynn Mall owner Kiwi Property Group wants nearly $20,000 after the company shut Hawker & Roll in Sylvia Park.

Meat wholesaler Neat Meat is claiming $18,000. Lawyers Morrison Kent claim more than $17,000.

The creditors’ list also has 17 employees, all named. Go To’s creditors include mental health support group Yellow Brick Road.

The Restaurant Association, Rentokil, Bidfood, Goodman Fielder, and Big Chill also make the list.

Government organisations include Auckland Council’s Watercare, Hamilton City Council and Queenstown Lakes District Council.

Job advertiser Seek also makes the creditor list while utilities claimants include Spark, Vodafone and Rockgas.

Operational creditors include music licencing company One Music, Innocent Packaging and waste management companies JJ Richards and Smart Environmental.

Nationally recognised food retailers and distributors on the list include beverage company Karma Cola, ice cream producer Duck Island, Fleck Water, Emerson Brewing, Red+White Cellar, and Vintners NZ.

Overseas companies making the list include Coca-Cola, French liqueur company Pernod Ricard, and Japanese electronics firm Ricoh.

Hollis told the Herald last month that at the company’s watershed meeting, creditors voted for the voluntary administration.

Go To Collection will pay $100,000 of the $200,000 debt to Inland Revenue, he said last month.

Creditors including meat and grocery wholesalers and Two Paddocks will only get 40 cents in the dollar.

Hollis said all employees and creditors owed up to $1000 will be paid in full.

He said that “trading has been very positive” bit the restaurant group has struggled to find staff in light of industry-wide staff shortages and the company’s position under administration.

“They’ve managed to retain all the staff that have been on board,” Hollis said.

“Part of the problem is attracting new staff. For a company in administration, that’s not easy, particularly when they’re advertising to people offshore.”

After the company went into voluntary administration last year, majority shareholder Fleur Caulton told the Herald immigration was “a shambles” and labour shortages contributed largely to their decision to go into administration.

“This is a real world problem. Immigration New Zealand is a shambles,” Caulton said.

She said labour shortages in hospitality were extreme and “causing havoc”.

Caulton called the current state of immigration an embarrassment.

“They sent everyone home in 2020. Hospitality has always been made up of immigrants by 55 per cent pre-Covid.”