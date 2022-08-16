The Global Dairy Trade index has eased yet again, following back-to-back 5.0 per cent drops.

This morning's decline, which saw prices fall 2.9 per cent across the board, is now the fifth in a row, and tenth in the last eleven auctions, after the record high achieved on March 1.

Whole milk powder (WMP) - which has the biggest influence on Fonterra's farmgate milk price - slipped 3.5 per cent, on the back of a 6.1 per cent decline in the previous event, to an average US$3417/MT.

Skim milk powder (SMP) - Fonterra's second-biggest reference product - bucked the trend with a 0.1 per cent increase to an average US$3524/MT, after falling 5.3 per cent in the previous event.

Just eight weeks ago, both milk powder products were commanding well above the US$4000/MT mark, and in March peaked at US$4757/MT for WMP and US$4481/MT for SMP.

Cheddar was the star of the event, leaping 4.2 per cent to an average US$5005/MT, following a 0.7 per cent dip two weeks ago.

Butter - which commanded US$7086/MT in March - turned a corner slightly, with a 0.2 per cent increase to an average US5204/MT.

Anhydrous milk fat experienced the most dramatic drop plunging 9.8 per cent, to an average US$4990/MT.

Butter milk powder, lactose and sweet whey powder were not offered at this event.

30,326 MT of product was purchased by 121 successful bidders.

On June 23, Fonterra lifted its 2022/23 forecast by 50 cents to between $8.75 - $10.25 per kgMS, from an opening range of $8.25 - $9.75.

The revised 22/23 forecast midpoint, off which farmers are paid, stands at $9.50.