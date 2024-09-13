Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Federal Reserve wrestles with decision over how aggressively to cut interest rates

By Colby Smith
Financial Times·
4 mins to read
Central banks are preparing to cut rates - is our economy ready for it? Video/ Carson Bluck

The Federal Reserve faces a close call over whether to cut US interest rates by a larger than expected half-point next week or go with a quarter-point move, as officials wrestle with how quickly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business