Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Federal Reserve pauses rate rise campaign but signals more to come

Financial Times
5 mins to read
Jerome Powell sent a strong hint the Fed was inclined to increase rates next month unless economic data convinces it to pull its punches again. Photo / Alex Wong, Getty Images

Jerome Powell sent a strong hint the Fed was inclined to increase rates next month unless economic data convinces it to pull its punches again. Photo / Alex Wong, Getty Images

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady for the first time in more than a year following ten consecutive increases but signalled its intention to implement further rises this year.

At the end

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business