Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Federal Reserve implements quarter-point rate rise and signals potential pause

Financial Times
4 mins to read
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell warned the recent banking turmoil appeared to be resulting in even tighter credit conditions for households and businesses. Photo /Alex Wong, Getty Images

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell warned the recent banking turmoil appeared to be resulting in even tighter credit conditions for households and businesses. Photo /Alex Wong, Getty Images

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, its tenth consecutive increase in just over a year, but signalled it could soon pause its aggressive monetary

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business