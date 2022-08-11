Plans for Federal Apartments on Federal St. Photo / supplied

Plans for a 183m 55-level Auckland apartment tower won fast-track consent from the Government's Environmental Protection Agency.

Matt Khoo, ICD Property managing director, said consent had been granted for the new Federal Apartments on the SkyCity car park.

The authority approved the tower under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast Track) Consenting Act 2020, he said.

The fast-tracking consent avenue was launched two years ago when the pandemic hit to speed up resource-consenting processes and allow fewer people to have a say and try to stop significant schemes.

An artist's impression of the new 55-level tower, seen next to the Sky Tower. Photo / Supplied

The under-construction apartment tower Seascape on Customs St East is to be 187m, making it 4m taller than the planned Federal Apartments.

In April, the Herald reported on the plans for the site of the multi-storey carpark.

Federal Apartments is proposed for 65-71 Federal St, home of a seven-level car park.

The block will be one level shorter than the existing 56-level The Pacifica apartments developed by Hengyi Pacific on Commerce St. But The Pacifica, built by Icon Construction is 178m so the planned Federal Apartments will be taller.

A Federal Apartments spokesman said: "65 Federal St will be the highest residential building because of the position it will occupy on the ridge above Queen St, however Seascape, will be slightly taller.

An artist's impression of the 55-level tower to be built at 65 Federal Street in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Peter Miglis, Woods Bagot principal and design leader, says that the new tower would change the area.

"We know that the skyline defines a city's identity, yet it is the streets – where people inhabit the city – that define its character. The transformation of Federal St and the tower's proximity to the City Rail Link means it will become a public destination, acting as a guiding presence for Auckland," he said.

ICD is a Melbourne-based commercial and residential property development specialist.

Construction is due to start in March 2024 and the tower is due to be finished by around the middle of 2027.