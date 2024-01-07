Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Fears raised that depositor compensation scheme could give big banks more market power

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
The Reserve Bank has been urged to consider the impact a depositor compensation scheme will have on finance sector competition. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank has been urged to consider the impact a depositor compensation scheme will have on finance sector competition. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Small banks, credit unions, building societies and finance companies fear a new depositor compensation scheme risks making it harder for them to compete with the big four Australian-owned banks.

The Treasury and Reserve Bank (RBNZ)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business