The CEO of one of Australia’s most successful fashion empires has shared the “rudest email” the company has ever received after a candidate was rejected for a job. Photo / TikTok

The CEO of one of Australia’s largest fashion empires has lifted the lid on the “rudest” email her company has ever received from an unsuccessful job candidate.

Showpo founder Jane Lu explained they were hiring for a number of positions in the company, including roles for warehouse positions.

However, one of Showpo’s recruitment staff had the job of sending out emails to applicants who had not been successful.

Despite not being successful, they offered those unsuccessful a potential lifeline.

“We were luckily able to fill the positions very quickly, however, we do hire for these roles throughout the year so we hope you don’t mind if we keep your details and reach out when we have positions available,” the email read.

Lu indicated they had successfully hired many applicants for various roles after storing their details on file and adding them to their “talent pool”, she said on TikTok.

However, one candidate was less than happy with his details being held on file, and decided to bite back in what the company described as their rudest email ever.

“I do not give permission to store my details if u don’t give me a chance the first time, delete immediately u c**ts [sic]. F**k you sincerely”, one disgruntled applicant responded.

Jane Wu shared the email with her TikTok followers. Photo / TikTok / Thelazyceo

The response baffled the CEO, who revealed that their talent manager responded to the man, writing: “Thanks for your response, not to worry your details have definitely been deleted.”

He responded with a thumbs-up emoji, leaving the company in disbelief.

People took to social media to react to the man’s response, with one saying they believe it is a huge “red flag”.

“It’s such a small world and this is so unprofessional,” one said.

Another added: “And he wonders why he can’t get a job.”

“You dodged a bullet”, a third said.

However, while one said what the man did was wrong, they questioned the lack of “confidentiality” in how the company approached their “talent pool”.