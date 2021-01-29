Family home with 65 years of memories could be demolished for $3m-plus

The property has been in the same family for 65 years. Photo / Supplied

A near-100-year-old waterfront home sitting on a whopping 3111sq m section on Te Papa peninsula is now for sale.

It is likely to be redeveloped by the new owner but its walls hold 65 years of one family's memories.

Ian Dustin grew up in the 1920s waterfront house, living in it from the time his father bought it when Dustin was 2 until he moved out at 19.

"It was a fun place to grow up in those days," the 66-year-old said.

He said they would spend "endless" days and nights at the memorial pool and the yacht club, where the Harbourside Restaurant now sits, and remembered the views of Mauao and the harbour from the deck.

The property sits on a 3111sqm section. Photo / Supplied

Dustin's mother was the last in the family to call 1 Eleventh Ave home, living in it alone before recently moving to a retirement village.

Her birthday is on Christmas so that was always a big day in the family at the waterfront home. Last Christmas was the last the family had come together at the house.

Dustin said seeing the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house now open to offers above $3 million, was "a big wrench".

He believed it would either be snatched up by a trophy buyer or a developer.

"I'm sure everyone will feel emotional about that but life moves on."

Offers for the Eleventh Ave property start at $3 million. Photo / Supplied

Heritage New Zealand lower northern area manager Ben Pick said it was unfortunate there was no automatic protection given to buildings like this.

"It is unfortunate for any loss of heritage as it is a finite resource and once it's gone, it's gone forever."

Ray White agent Ian Grindle, who is marketing the home, said he would be surprised if the cottage was not redeveloped.

"It's got nostalgia, sure," but he said spending that amount of money, he expected the buyer would want something more modern in its place.

"In the inner-city, multimillion-dollar houses are built next to old baches. But the baches are worth a lot of money because the land value is so high."

Of the people who have been to view the property, most of them were locals, he said.

Offers close on February 26.