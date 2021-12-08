Voyager 2021 media awards
Fair pay disagreement: BusinessNZ rejects its role in key Labour industrial relations law

5 minutes to read
BusinessNZ refuses to be part of Government's FPA scheme. Video / BusinessNZ

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

Labour's flagship industrial relations policy has been dealt a significant blow, with BusinessNZ announcing it will refuse to take part in the creation of fair pay agreements (FPAs).

On Wednesday Kirk Hope, BusinessNZ's chief executive,

