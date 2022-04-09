Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Business

Fight for fair pay: The radical plan to increase Kiwi workers' slice of the pie

16 minutes to read
By Rebecca Macfie

More than 250,000 low-paid workers are the focus of the most far-reaching workplace reform in 30 years. The business sector has vowed to fight it. By Rebecca Macfie.

Victoria (not her real name) has been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.