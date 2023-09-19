Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Failure to settle $1.16m Manurewa house deal cops $429,000 court penalty

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
The High Court decision was clear on the buyer's liability for the house deal.

The High Court decision was clear on the buyer's liability for the house deal.

A man who contracted to buy a $1.16 million Auckland house has been ordered to pay $429,000 for failing to settle the purchase.

Trustees of the Sonny and Anna Whakaruru Family Trust sued would-be buyer

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business