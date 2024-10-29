Advertisement
Ezibuy parent company Mosaic Brands goes into administration

RNZ
2 mins to read

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

Ezibuy’s parent company has appointed administrators and this time it includes other brands, including Katies and Millers.

Mosaic Brands told the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) it had received the support of a majority of its commercial partners and the board had been confident in a restructuring process it had underway.

That included simplifying operations and reducing the number of shops, focusing on “key growth brands” and reducing costs.

Mosaic told the market the process had involved talking to its lenders, suppliers, landlords and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

The ACCC had issued court proceedings relating to late- or non-delivery of goods during the pandemic.

But it said a small number of stakeholders did not support the proposal or negotiate a commercial outcome and Mosaic could not reach a commercially acceptable resolution with the ACCC.

It said the group would continue to trade and would focus on “brand rationalisation and wider restructuring”.

KPMG had been appointed receiver by a secured lender.

At the end of September, Mosaic said it was still finalising its latest annual results, which were taking longer than expected.

Last year, voluntary administrators were appointed to Ezibuy, which owed more than $100 million to creditors.

At the time, Mosaic said its significant decline in sales through 2022 was at odds with the rest of the business.

But Mosaic bought it back earlier this year, planning a simplified online-only operation.

Ezibuy was founded in New Zealand in the 1970s and was owned by Woolworths until just before the pandemic.

In a post on Facebook, Ezibuy told followers online orders would continue to be shipped and inquiries responded to.

Although some commenters expressed sadness, others said their recent experiences with Ezibuy had not been positive. Some complained about difficulty getting refunds and the loss of familiar Ezibuy brands.

Mosaic said the board wanted to reiterate its belief — “to those who supported the restructure, to Mosaic’s customers and most importantly Mosaic’s dedicated team across Australia” — that the business had a long-term future.

- RNZ

