The ACCC had issued court proceedings relating to late- or non-delivery of goods during the pandemic.

But it said a small number of stakeholders did not support the proposal or negotiate a commercial outcome and Mosaic could not reach a commercially acceptable resolution with the ACCC.

It said the group would continue to trade and would focus on “brand rationalisation and wider restructuring”.

KPMG had been appointed receiver by a secured lender.

At the end of September, Mosaic said it was still finalising its latest annual results, which were taking longer than expected.

Last year, voluntary administrators were appointed to Ezibuy, which owed more than $100 million to creditors.

At the time, Mosaic said its significant decline in sales through 2022 was at odds with the rest of the business.

But Mosaic bought it back earlier this year, planning a simplified online-only operation.

Ezibuy was founded in New Zealand in the 1970s and was owned by Woolworths until just before the pandemic.

In a post on Facebook, Ezibuy told followers online orders would continue to be shipped and inquiries responded to.

Although some commenters expressed sadness, others said their recent experiences with Ezibuy had not been positive. Some complained about difficulty getting refunds and the loss of familiar Ezibuy brands.

Mosaic said the board wanted to reiterate its belief — “to those who supported the restructure, to Mosaic’s customers and most importantly Mosaic’s dedicated team across Australia” — that the business had a long-term future.

- RNZ



