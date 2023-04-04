Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

EziBuy classed ‘tenant at risk’ a year ago by NZX-listed landlord Argosy Property

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
EziBuy was established in 1978 by the Gillespie brothers. Photo / NZME

EziBuy was established in 1978 by the Gillespie brothers. Photo / NZME

NZX-listed Argosy Property had already classified national fashion retailer EziBuy as a tenant at risk well before the Australasian business hit voluntary administration on Monday.

Peter Mence, Argosy chief executive, said the real

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business