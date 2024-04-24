Exports were up last month compared to a year earlier - but what was causing imports to fall? Photo / NZME

A rebound in kiwifruit and apple exports after Cyclone Gabrielle’s devastation helped propel New Zealand into a trade surplus in March.

But a sluggish economy also squashed imports, with an economist worried feeble demand showed companies and consumers were under pressure.

Stats NZ said exports in March were $6.5 billion, well up from $5.9b in February. Imports were down to $5.9b, compared with $6.1b a month earlier.

The monthly trade balance was a surplus of $588 million.

Year-on-year, March goods exports were up $240 million and imports were down $1.9b.

Kiwifruit exports last month exceeded a quarter of a billion dollars, up 125 per cent from a year earlier. Apple exports increased 27 per cent year-on-year to $124m.

“They got hammered last year during the storms,” Westpac senior economist Darren Gibbs said of fruit exports.

The industry had to recover from the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods and especially Cyclone Gabrielle, in January and February 2023.

Overall, Gibbs said last month’s exports were better than expected.

Exports to China of logs, wood, and wood articles were up $95 million compared to March 2023, which Gibbs said was surprising and he did not expect to continue given lacklustre demand in China.

But he added: “The real surprise, which is a less positive story, is imports were incredibly weak in March. That tells you something about the state of domestic demand in the economy.”

Machinery imports down

Imports of Chinese electrical machinery and equipment were down $92m.

Gibbs said overall imports of capital machinery were down more than 20 per cent year-on-year.

That suggested businesses cautious of investing in hardware and infrastructure.

“We’ve already been seeing it in the GDP numbers of late. It’s completely consistent with what in the business surveys in terms of firms’ intentions to invest.”

Gibbs dubbed the situation “the big squeeze” for business.

GDP shrank in both the September and December quarters. The next Stats NZ GDP data, for the March quarter, is not due until June 20.

Meanwhile, jet fuel imports last month were $123m, down from $240m a month earlier.

‘It’s not so much necessarily a seasonal thing. It’s just more that there are only so many shipments that come in every month,” Gibbs said of jet fuel.

So if just one or two shipments arrived late, that could massively skew the data.

Cars imports were strong last year, and with high population growth one might have expected these imports to gain steam, Gibbs said.

But imports of vehicles, parts, and accessories last month fell $283 million or 28 per cent compared with March 2023.

Stats NZ said a fall in passenger car imports, especially electric vehicles, influenced that.

For the first three months of this year, overall New Zealand exports were 3.0 per cent higher than for the same period a year before.

“That’s still relatively modest growth, about half a billion of extra exports,” Gibbs said.

He said tight Reserve Bank monetary policy, with the Official Cash Rate at 5.5 per cent, and a flat domestic economy meant import demand was “getting crimped.”

But with more harvesting in horticulture under way now, fruit exports could keep providing some relief to the terms of trade.

“New Zealand’s had a large current account deficit. These figures will be helping o narrow that...the recovery in tourism is obviously helpful on the services side as well.”