Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / Business
Premium

Exclusive: US billionaire's $50m golf course plan for NZ

12 minutes to read
Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

He's already spent an estimated $100 million creating one of the world's best golf courses in New Zealand. Now American billionaire Ric Kayne plans to spend a further $50m-plus developing two new public courses north

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.