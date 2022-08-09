Voyager 2021 media awards
Exclusive: Google reveals New Zealand 'Cloud Region' plans

4 minutes to read
Inside Google's new Auckland office, opened last year. Photo / File

Inside Google's new Auckland office, opened last year. Photo / File

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Google has revealed plans for its first "Google Cloud Region" in New Zealand - which it says will offer the same performance boost and data sovereignty benefits as if it built its own data centre

