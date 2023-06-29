Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Ex-Saatchi PR head Isobel Kerr-Newell launches independent communications agency Artemis

Damien Venuto
By
4 mins to read
Caitlin Howie, Isobel Kerr-Newell and Beccy Churchill from Artemis Communications.

Caitlin Howie, Isobel Kerr-Newell and Beccy Churchill from Artemis Communications.

A familiar face in the advertising sector has decided to open her own shop.

Former Saatchi & Saatchi PR head Isobel Kerr-Newell has confirmed to the Herald that she will be launching an independent communications

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business