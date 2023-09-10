Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Ex-Files with Jeremy Sutton: ‘Can I get in on an investment my ex made with our money?’

By Jeremy Sutton
4 mins to read
'Am I entitled to share in the increase in value since she used relationship property funds?' Photo / 123rf

'Am I entitled to share in the increase in value since she used relationship property funds?' Photo / 123rf

Q: I separated from my wife five years ago. She re-partnered shortly after our separation. We still need to divide our relationship property.

Two years ago, my ex-wife and her new partner purchased a property

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business