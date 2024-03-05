Head of Qantas International and Freight Cam Wallace has been largely silent in public since taking up the job mid-last year.

The former Air New Zealand revenue boss, usually one of the more chatty airline types, hasn’t been made available for many interviews since joining Qantas but has taken to LinkedIn to vent about Auckland Airport’s development plans and what it will mean for travellers.

Wallace says the planned renovation of the airport will cost billions of dollars, which will be passed on to travellers and drive up the cost of flying.

“There’s nothing wrong with Auckland Airport wanting to build something better and legitimately increase its revenue in the process. But that shouldn’t mean building the Taj Mahal and then expecting Kiwis to pay many times more for the privilege to travel through there,” he posted.

He’s joined industry groups and other airline bosses who have put aside normal commercial rivalry in renewing the fight against Auckland Airport’s charges. New passenger fees are being introduced now - although subject to Commerce Commission review - and Air New Zealand calculates they’re heading towards $40 per flight early next decade.

The New Zealand airline has pleaded with the Government to get involved in the process and Commerce Minister Andrew Bayley has met Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui (also formerly from Air NZ) to express his concern about rising charges.

Wallace says in the post the system isn’t working. Under that process, airports must consult but then can essentially set prices as they see fit to cover the cost of capital projects.

Spending on a new domestic jet terminal, which will be integrated with the international building, will cost close to $4 billion - including associated works. Air NZ has proposed a structure that it says will cost $1b less.

Wallace says the airport is keen to spend more on the project because it means it can charge “a lot more” for people to use it.

“The current system is clearly failing to keep airport over-investment in check. That’s why Qantas and Jetstar [along with other airlines] support the calls for urgent reform. We need better safeguards so that our customers and the broader New Zealand economy don’t pay the price,” he says.

Auckland Airport - which says airlines have previously agreed to the building work - has been contacted for its reaction to Wallace’s post.

Last week, Jetstar chief executive Stephanie Tully joined criticism of the airport’s plan.

“We agree the airport needs some work, but what’s proposed is completely overdone - and for Jetstar being a low-fares leader, it’s really important,” she said.

Qantas vies with Air New Zealand as being the biggest transtasman carrier, and has flights through Auckland to New York.

Today it announced it is putting a bigger plane on its Wellington-Brisbane service that will add more than 600 seats a week from later this year to meet growing demand for business and holiday travel.

Qantas’ low-cost carrier Jetstar has less than 20 per cent of the domestic market here. That is dominated by Air NZ, repeatedly criticised for high domestic fares which last month it said would rise further to boost yield as costs rise.

Fares charged by airlines that have a stranglehold on routes have been criticised by airports and passengers.

Wallace moved to Qantas in June last year after two years heading MediaWorks. That followed a near-20-year career at Air NZ, where he rose to being chief commercial officer and was in the running to be Christopher Luxon’s successor as chief executive.

Since he started at Qantas, that airline has been under sustained fire for what happened soon before his start date. Passengers and commentators have reacted angrily to fares and profit that soared following the pandemic, former chief executive Alan Joyce’s enormous pay, poor service, claims it offered flights that didn’t exist and being found to have unlawfully sacked workers. The airline has subsequently undergone a board and executive restructuring.

Last month, Qantas reported pre-tax profits fell by 13 per cent to A$1.25b (NZ$1.32b) for the first half of the year as fares and capacity continued to normalise.

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.







