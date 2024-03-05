Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Business

Ex-Air NZ exec Cam Wallace speaks out: What’s upsetting Qantas boss on this side of Tasman

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
The first Qantas long-haul flight form Auckland to New York has taken flight. Video / Michael Craig

Head of Qantas International and Freight Cam Wallace has been largely silent in public since taking up the job mid-last year.

The former Air New Zealand revenue boss, usually one of the more chatty hasn’t been made available for many interviews since joining Qantas but has taken to LinkedIn to vent about Auckland Airport’s development plans and what it will mean for travellers.

