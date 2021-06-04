Ever Given captain speeding before ship got stuck, Suez Canal Authority claims

The Suez Canal Authority is claiming compensation in excess of half a billion dollars after the Ever Given blocked the critical trade route. Photo / AP

The companies behind Ever Given, the cargo ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal, have hit back at claims the ship's captain was to blame for travelling too fast.

One of the giant vessel's insurers, UK P&I Club, said yesterday that the Suez Canal's own pilots must also take responsibility for March's incident, which brought the crucial trade route to a standstill.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) is claiming compensation in excess of half a billion dollars.

Following a court hearing in Egypt over the weekend, the canal's representatives said Ever Given's captain was travelling too fast, causing the grounding.

In a press conference, the head of the canal's investigation committee El-Sayed Sheisha, alleged the 200,000-tonne ship's "black box" recorded speeds of up 22 knots, far above the 7.5-knot limit. He also said that the captain made a series of rapid demands as the situation became severe.

The ship's captain had pilots from the SCA on board to guide him through the canal, but remained in overall command of the ship.

UK P&I Club said yesterday that it was "concerned by the allegations made by the SCA during the press conference and in the media against the ship and the master of Ever Given".

It added: "Critically, it is important to clarify that whilst the master is ultimately responsible for the vessel, navigation in the canal transit within a convoy is controlled by the Suez Canal pilots and SCA vessel traffic management services. Such controls include the speed of the transit and the availability of escort tugs."

UK P&I Club said all Ever Given's owners and insurers "look forward to responding to these allegations within the Egyptian court proceedings".

The Suez Canal initially claimed US$916m (NZ$1.28b) in compensation from Ever Given's Japanese owner Shoei Kisen and its insurers for disruption and damage caused by the blockage.

The canal's operators have since reduced their demand, saying they would accept US$550m, including a US$200m deposit to secure the ship's release.

A court in Ismailia, Egypt - where the SCA is based - ordered the ship be seized until the matter is resolved.

Ever Given is estimated to be worth US$170m and the cargo aboard valued at anything from US$500m to US$1b.

UK P&I Club said it continues to work with the ship's owners and other insurers "to reach a fair and amicable resolution".

The next court hearing is due this weekend, giving the two sides time to negotiate.