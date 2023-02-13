Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Established house-builder Anthem Homes laying staff off after ‘tough market conditions’

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
The residential building sector is going through harder times. Photo / George Novak

The residential building sector is going through harder times. Photo / George Novak

Material shortages, falling sales, rising interest rates and house price drops have made life tougher for house builders and one well-established business running for more than 20 years has already taken the tough decision to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business