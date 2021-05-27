Eroad posts 13% rise in full year earnings

Eroad chief executive, founder and major shareholder Steven Newman

Eroad saw its revenue jumped 13 per cent to $91.6m for its financial year ended March 31, 2021, and said it is ready to hunt down growth opportunities emerging from challenging Covid-affected markets.

The NZX-listed fleet logistics company made a net profit of $1.9m against its year-ago net profit of $1.4m. Ebitda was also up 13 per cent at $30.7m.

Chairman Graham Stuart noted the company's ASX listing and simultaneous $53m capital raise in September 2020 ensured upfront funding to accelerate its growth plan. The company sees opportunities in the global telematics industry, which is estimated to grow to US$750 billion by 2030.

"As countries around the world look to solve their transportation problems and as companies look to solve their operational problems - the demand for telematics and our products grows.

"Our customers are going through a digital transformation and therefore are looking for solutions that give visibility, data and insights to manage their fleets more productively, track and manage mobile and remote assets as well as help with their ESG reporting requirements."

Eroad has kept to its guidance issued at the half year, saying it anticipates the percentage revenue growth in 2022 will strengthen from that delivered in 2021, but not be at the level experienced in 2020.

Eroad shares closed Thursday at $5.41, having gained 130 per cent over the past 12 months.