Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business

Entrust dividend revealed: How much Aucklanders are getting and how they get it

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Eligible Auckland households and businesses will receive a dividend payment of $364 this year.

Eligible Auckland households and businesses will receive a dividend payment of $364 this year.

The annual Entrust dividend has been revealed, and eligible Auckland households and businesses will soon pocket hundreds of dollars.

More than 368,000 eligible power account holders in the Entrust district will receive a dividend payment of $364, up from $350 last year.

The dividend is paid either as a direct

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save