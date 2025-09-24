Entrust dividend revealed: How much Aucklanders are getting and how they get it

“Whether it helps with groceries, power bills, or simply eases the pressure a little, we hope this payment brings some relief and a few more reasons to smile.”

The Entrust District covers Auckland central, east, and south, as well as Manukau, northern Papakura and eastern Franklin, which were formerly part of the old Auckland Electric Power Board.

This year also marked a significant milestone for the trust, with more than $2.5 billion paid out in dividends since 1994.

Since its inception, the annual Entrust dividend has provided a yearly injection of more than $120 million.

Lee said it was a great achievement to support households and small businesses in the community for over 30 years.

To receive the 2025 dividend, people must have been the named power account holder on the Vector electricity network in the Entrust District at midnight on Wednesday, August 13 this year.

Entrust (formerly called the Auckland Energy Consumer Trust) owns 75.1% of shares in lines and gas company Vector, which are held in trust for energy consumer beneficiaries.

Entrust sent letters and emails to eligible power account holders in July seeking to confirm the holders’ account details were correct, and whether they wanted to change the associated payment method.

However, the deadline for any changes closed on August 8.

Those who want to receive future Entrust communications via email should check and update their email details with their electricity retailer.

Earlier this week, Entrust posted a message to its Facebook page sharing that incorrect information had been circulating online regarding this year’s dividend payment.

“The 2025 Entrust dividend has not yet been paid yet – it will be paid in late September,” the post said.

“Please only reply on information shared on our website: entrustnz.co.nz and our Facebook and Instagram pages.”

