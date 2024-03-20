Voyager 2023 media awards
Engineering Auckland - Mayor Wayne Brown’s to-do list - Project Auckland

By Tim McCready
9 mins to read
Mayor Wayne Brown looking at the stormwater infrastrucure.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is philosophical when asked to reflect on his time leading New Zealand’s biggest city.

“Well, it’s like a curate’s egg — it’s good in parts,” he laughs.

When Brown won the

