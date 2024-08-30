Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Energy crisis: What will it take to fix the system?

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read
This month's wholesale power price spike has highlighted the challenges faced by the electricity sector.

This month's wholesale power price spike has highlighted the challenges faced by the electricity sector.

Wholesale power prices went through the roof early this month, putting some energy-intensive businesses under pressure and prompting the question: Is the system broken?

Some believe it is, and there is a growing list of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business