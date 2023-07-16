Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Employers wake up to the power of a staff nap

Financial Times
5 mins to read
Could napping on the job help overworked and stressed workers? Photo / 123rf

Could napping on the job help overworked and stressed workers? Photo / 123rf

A friend once mused that the number of babies you have directly correlates with your ability to nap. I had one.

During maternity leave more than a decade ago, I became demented by my failure

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business