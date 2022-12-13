Embattled former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried arrested

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Photo / AP

The embattled former CEO of cryptocurrency giant FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas, according to reports.

The Bahamas Attorney General’s Office announced his arrest following “receipt of formal notification from the United States that it has filed criminal charges against SBF and is likely to request his extradition,” ABC News reported.

The Southern District of New York - for which charges are out for Bankman-Fried - tweeted of his arrest.

“Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the US Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time,” they said.

Last month FTX went from being the vanguard of a new crypto economy, with a valuation of US$32 billion and celebrated by celebrities and politicians, to a humiliating bankruptcy, all in the space of a few days.

FTX was based in the Bahamas.

