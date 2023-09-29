Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Election 2023: Who to vote for? Well, the leaders’ debate wasn’t informative - Bruce Cotterill

By Bruce Cotterill
8 mins to read
Labour's Chris Hipkins and National's Christopher Luxon are vying for your vote. Photo / NZME

Labour's Chris Hipkins and National's Christopher Luxon are vying for your vote. Photo / NZME

OPINION

The good thing about being away from the country, aside from escaping Auckland’s weather, is that you come back with a clearer perspective and an eagerness to get up to date with what’s been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business