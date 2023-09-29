Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Election 2023: What lies beneath Labour and National’s look-alike fiscal plans?

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Labour finance spokesman Grant Robertson and National finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis prioritise different groups of society with their respective parties' fiscal plans. Photo / Jack Ellis

Labour finance spokesman Grant Robertson and National finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis prioritise different groups of society with their respective parties' fiscal plans. Photo / Jack Ellis


OPINION

Those looking to National to cut government debt and get the country’s books back in surplus faster than a Labour-led Government would, shouldn’t hold their breath.

National is promising to return the books

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business