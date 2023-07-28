Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Election 2023: Fran O’Sullivan: Business looking for vote of confidence on election day

Fran O'Sullivan
By
4 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (left) with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a street walk and visit to businesses in the Leeds St precinct in Wellington. Photo / Mark Coote

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (left) with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a street walk and visit to businesses in the Leeds St precinct in Wellington. Photo / Mark Coote

OPINION

Typically, investors get into a blue funk as a crucial election gets closer.

Companies hedge their bets as directors decide whether or not to press ahead with significant redundancies, depending not just on their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business