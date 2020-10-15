Website of the Year

Election 2020: Tourism industry's lifeline hopes from next government

The absence of cruise ships will hit small operators hard this summer. Photo / Mike Scott

Liam Dann
NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

If there is one industry really looking to the next government for a lifeline, it is tourism.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts recalls Grant Robertson's comments as the border closed in April: that

