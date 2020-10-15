Election 2020: New Zealand heads for its 'most leftwing government' in decades

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern waves as she walks from the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo / AP

Jacinda Ardern is poised to win a second term in office on Saturday, with polls showing the Labour party enjoying a commanding lead over the centre-right National party.

The 40-year-old New Zealand prime minister, who rode to power in 2017 on a wave of popular support dubbed "Jacinda-mania", has benefited from strong public backing for her leadership, during both the Covid-19 crisis and following the murder of 51 Muslims in Christchurch by a far-right extremist last year.

The latest opinion poll puts Labour on 47 per cent and the National party on 32 per cent. If that outcome is replicated on election day, Labour will be just a single seat short of winning a majority for the first time since 1996.

"The most probable result is a Labour-Green coalition government, which would be the most leftwing government New Zealand has had since the early 1970s," said Grant Duncan, professor of politics at Massey University in Auckland. "I just don't see a pathway to power for the Nationals."

Prof Duncan said a Labour-Green coalition government would probably focus on tackling inequality, inadequate housing supply and climate change. These are all areas where Ardern has been criticised during the campaign for failing to deliver on ambitious promises made before the 2017 election.

New Zealand First, a nationalist party in coalition with Labour, is unlikely to win a seat in parliament, according to polls.

Ardern, who has been lauded by international media as a progressive "anti-Trump" leader, has won plaudits at home for her decisive action and clear communication during Covid-19. New Zealand sealed its international borders and implemented a strict lockdown, which has restricted deaths to 25 people.

Community transmission of the virus was eradicated last week for a second time in New Zealand following an outbreak and another strict lockdown in Auckland.

The success in tackling the pandemic has enabled New Zealand to remove almost all social-distancing restrictions bar the closure of its international borders and strict quarantine arrangements for returning residents. Last week Ardern attended a New Zealand-Australia rugby match in front of a capacity crowd in Wellington, one of the first international sports events held without social-distancing curbs during the Covid-19 era.

Jennifer Curtin, politics professor at University of Auckland, said Ardern's positive messaging and inclusive leadership style encouraged citizens to comply with tough lockdown rules that stopped the virus spreading.

This has helped elevate Labour's popularity to new heights during the pandemic, she said, even though New Zealand benefited from other factors including high levels of trust in government and being an island nation.

Labour benefited, too, from disarray within the National party, which has changed leader three times since February 2018. Todd Muller stepped down in July, citing health concerns, and was replaced by Judith Collins, a 61-year-old combative politician, who earned the nickname "Crusher Collins" for proposing to destroy the cars of "boy racers" while serving as police minister.

"Collins has presented herself as a much harder, more authoritative and experienced leader than Ardern in an attempt to win appeal to the National's base and win back voters who felt Ardern was too soft," said Curtin.

"But I'm not sure, given Ardern's popularity, that these tactics have worked . . . It's not clear that her current way of campaigning has won back very many voters in the centre."

Written by: Jamie Smyth

© Financial Times