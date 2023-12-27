Hundreds of workers sacked just before Christmas as labour hire group ELE collapses; got some love and help from their community today after a foodbank drive.

Construction industry and community groups are joining forces to help laid-off ELE Group workers today.

An estimated 1000 labourers and tradies lost their jobs five days before Christmas when five ELE Group companies went into receivership.

About 750 of those affected workers are Filipino.

Paddy O’Regan, sales director and co-owner at recruitment company Remarkable People, said the barbecue today at Kiwi Harvest was a chance for the industry to rally and show some love and support to the workers.

I am Hope, Vertical Horizons, Wellbeing Solutions, Mates in Construction and recruitment company Hirestaff would also be involved at today’s event at Unit G/70 Business Parade South, East Tāmaki.

On Christmas Eve, a food bank established at First Union’s Onehunga offices donated parcels to hundreds of redundant workers.

But some tradespeople also face language challenges and complications from immigration, O’Regan said.

“The ripple effect will be there for a while.”

He said it was important not to forget about the laid-off workers.

Volunteers distributed food parcels in Onehunga after the closure of ELE Group companies left hundreds of Filipino migrant workers out of work. Photo / Alex Burton

O’Regan said many workers might not be aware of the industry support groups available, so today’s event from 1pm would also be a chance to inform workers about those services.

“Industry support is a key part of the initiative.”

O’Regan said many people were volunteering to help with the event and church groups and translators will be on site as well.

ELE Holdings, ELE Management, ELE Limited, Tranzport Solutions and RISQ New Zealand all went into receivership shortly before Christmas.

Receivers at Deloitte said ELE Security was still trading.

AFFECTED WORKERS CAN EMAIL AEWVworkerresponse@mbie.govt.nz FOR HELP WITH IMMIGRATION ISSUES.