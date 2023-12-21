ELE collapse: Massive foodbank drive for hundreds of laid-off workers

Carpenter Guillermo Fabello is among those who learnt abruptly of the massive job layoffs just before Christmas. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A union says food companies have started donating for hundreds of workers laid off from failed construction recruiter ELE.

“We’re organising a 48-hour foodbank challenge for everyone affected,” said Mikee Santos, Union Network of Migrants’ co-ordinator.

“My phone is blowing up right now,” he told the Herald.

Santos this morning said Foodstuffs, Countdown and the Kai Ika Project had been in talks with the union trying to help the Filipino community.

Among the hundreds of workers laid off in the ELE collapse is carpenter Guillermo Fabello, who arrived in New Zealand about seven years ago.

His wife and three children arrived in the country about eight months ago.

Now he’s out of work just before Christmas.

“My work from last week until now is not paid,” he told the Herald this morning.

Today it was reported that ELE asked some staff to take pay cuts or redundancy just before receivers were appointed.

“Some of them were really scared because they feared losing their jobs and maybe being unable to stay in New Zealand,” said Dennis Maga, general secretary of First Union whose members are some of the workers impacted.

Some hire workers, earning $35/hour, were asked if they agreed to taking $32/hour or face redundancy, he said.



