El Niño fails to dent NZ dairy, power production

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Waikato has remained green for this time of year, despite the effects of El Niño. Photo / NZME

The El Niño weather pattern has so far failed to put a dent in New Zealand dairy and electricity production.

For dairy, much of the country remains green and for power, lake levels are higher

