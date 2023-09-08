Edmund Hillary outdoor clothing brand placed in liquidation

One of the most iconic jackets in the range is modelled on this one worn by Sir Edmund Hillary (in the blue jacket) when he conquered Everest in 1953.

Outdoor clothing retailer Edmund Hillary Brands NZ Limited has been put into liquidation.

Steven Khov and Kieran Jones were appointed as liquidators by the company shareholders on September 7.

The company, trading as Edmund Hillary, is a wholly owned subsidiary of UK-registered Edmund Hillary Brands.

The first store opened in Queenstown in 2018, followed by a flagship store in Auckland in 2020.

In March this year, it announced it was seeking to raise $5 million in new capital as part of an expansion drive into North America.

It was co-founded by managing director Mike Hall-Taylor. Edmund Hillary’s son Peter worked as a brand ambassador for the company.

According to the company website, Edmund Hillary manufactures around the world, “many of which are small family-owned businesses in New Zealand, Asia, Europe and Nepal”.