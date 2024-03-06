Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Editorial: We need to brace for some serious economic pain ahead

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Budgeting services are bracing themselves for an incoming storm of people seeking financial help. Photo /123rf

Budgeting services are bracing themselves for an incoming storm of people seeking financial help. Photo /123rf

EDITORIAL

How bad is the economy right now? Well, according to one very important measure, it is not actually that bad - yet!

The latest numbers from Centrix’s monthly Credit Indicator report show

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business