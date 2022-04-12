Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Editorial: Time to pump the Official Cash Rate brakes

3 minutes to read
The Reserve Bank delivers its April Monetary Policy Review on Wednesday amid calls to apply some rigorous braking. Photo / Mike Scott, File

The Reserve Bank delivers its April Monetary Policy Review on Wednesday amid calls to apply some rigorous braking. Photo / Mike Scott, File

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

If the surge in inflation pressures could be compared to a heavily-laden truck on a steep decline, one might say the momentum is close to outstripping the ability to safely apply the brakes.

As

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.