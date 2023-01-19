Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Editorial: The economic slowdown has arrived

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Shoppers were more restrained in their Christmas spending. Photo /Alex Burton

Shoppers were more restrained in their Christmas spending. Photo /Alex Burton

EDITORIAL

The long-talked-about slowdown in New Zealand’s economy has finally arrived.

Retail sales data out this week shows Kiwis moderated their spending over the Christmas period with the first monthly drop in nine months.

Spending

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business